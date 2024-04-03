Tamil Nadu

Roadshow & rallies, PM Modi's 4-day campaign schedule in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu for four days to campaign for NDA candidates.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Written by:
IANS

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Tamil Nadu for four days to campaign for NDA candidates.

The Prime Minister will campaign in the state from April 9 - April 10 and April 13 - April 14.

PM Modi will be in Vellore and Chennai on April 9 and will attend roadshows for NDA candidates -- A.C. Shanmugham of Vellore and Tamilsai Soundararajan in Chennai South.

On April 10, the Prime Minister will attend a mega roadshow in The Nilgiris as part of the election campaign of Union Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, L. Murugan.

On the same day, the PM will address a major rally at Coimbatore to campaign for the BJP's Tamil Nadu state president, K.Annamalai, who is in a three-cornered fight in the constituency.

As part of the second round of campaigning, PM Modi will reach Peramballur on April 13. He will address a rally at Peramballur for the NDA candidate, T.R. Paarivendhar.

The Prime Minister will attend a rally on April 14 at Virudhunagar Lok Sabha seat where south Indian star, Raadhika Sarathkumar is contesting on a BJP ticket.

Virudhunagar is one of the seats which the BJP has high hopes of winning along with Coimbatore, Kanyakumari and Tirunelveli.


News
Chennai
Tamil Nadu
Narendra Modi

Related Stories

No stories found.
The News Minute
www.thenewsminute.com