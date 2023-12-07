Resilience during adversity: How RWAs in Tambaram helped combat floods

When Cyclone Michaung was wreaking havoc over different parts of Tamil Nadu on December 4th, with the heavy rain and squally winds battering Chennai and its suburbs, a small group of residents in Tambaram swung into action. Among the many stories of distress and wreckage, the efforts of these individuals to prevent floods in low-lying areas and to stop water from entering homes, while ensuring relief supplies to affected communities was heartening.

Dr S M Govindarajan, Founder President of the United Federation of Residents Welfare Associations of Tambaram City Corporation narrates how flood control, rescue-and-relief work were taken up by Resident Welfare Association (RWA) members from various localities in the area, under his guidance.

“During the heavy rains, the capacity of all the lakes in the area — Perungalathur lake, Thiruneermalai lake, Kilkatalai lake and Sembakkam lake was full and the excess water was entering the low-lying areas. We got panic calls from residents in these localities to help mitigate the impending flood situation. The Tambaram City Corporation never took up any pre-monsoon work; they did not do desilting or cleaning of the storm water drains before the rains because of which the excess rain water was not flowing into the drains properly. Many people tried to get in touch with corporation officials but there was no response. Then they reached out to us for help", he said.