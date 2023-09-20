‘Reservation is our birthright’: DMK MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian

Joining the debate on the Women’s Reservation Bill, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian drew attention to a crucial factor that was missing in the proposed legislation. She said that the Bill neither spoke about the inclusion of the LGBTQI+ community nor for persons with disabilities. She also questioned why the Bill was introduced in Hindi.

She also addressed the widespread concern regarding the clause in the Bill that states that the process of delimitation must be carried out before the Bill can be implemented. “After a tumultuous journey, the Bill has been tabled. I thought that the Bill was finally seeing the light of day but not even the end of the tunnel is visible because of the loopholes in the Bill. There is no special quota for physically challenged women for the inclusion of the bill, which is a great loophole. Inclusivity for he queer community is a total grey area in the Bill,” she pointed out.

Calling the clause a “utopian promise”, Thamizhachi added, “Delimitation is scheduled for 2026. And the census that was scheduled for 2021 never took place. It is clear that the Bill is an electoral agenda for the government. Just a carrot before a rabbit to lure women voters. But women of India are clever enough to decipher what is right and wrong and they will definitely vote for the INDIA alliance.” She also added that the Bill should be implemented as quickly as possible before the 2024 elections. “If done, it will be a small step for women, but a large one for womankind,” she said.