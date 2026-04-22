‘Rescind polls in 3 constituencies’: Arapoor Iyakkam after allegations of cash-for-votes

Anti-corruption NGO Arappor Iyakkam has written to the Chief Electoral Officer for Tamil Nadu, calling for polling in the Alangulam, Mylapore and Thirumangalam constituencies to be rescinded immediately. The demand comes in the wake of allegations of cash-for-votes in these constituencies.

“Conducting elections in these three constituencies amounts to jeopardising the conduct of free and fair elections,” the letter said.

Referring to videos circulating on social media, Arapoor Iyakkam added that “clear proof” of these allegations has surfaced.

“The first is of AIADMK candidate KRP Prabhakaran of Alangulam talking to his cadres about the strategy of distributing money for votes and the money to be distributed is also clearly visible in the video,” the letter said.

“The second is a video and evidence taken by the Election Commission of India (ECI) while searching the house of Sathiyamurthy, alleged to be the aide of Mylapore DMK candidate Tha Velu. The ECI is said to have recovered Rs 79 lakh and also evidence of cash distribution to the tune of crores of rupees,” the letter added.

The letter also refers to an alleged audio file of Dravida Kazhagam (DK) Branch Secretary Sellapandian’s daughter. In the file, according to Arappor Iyakkam, discussion about the distribution of Rs 1000 to each resident of Pudur village in the Thirumangalam constituency can be heard. The money was allegedly given on behalf of DMK candidate Manimaran.

The letter accuses the ECI of doing "very little” to stop the distribution of cash-for-votes.

“At least in places where clear prima facie evidence has come out, it is important for the ECI to act immediately,” Arappor Iyakkam said.

The NGO also called for legal action against those allegedly involved and demanded that they should be disqualified from contesting elections in the future.