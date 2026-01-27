Release of Vijay’s Jana Nayagan delayed again as Madras HC backs CBFC appeal

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Madras High Court on Tuesday, January 27, set aside an earlier single-judge order directing the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to issue a U/A 16+ certificate to Vijay’s swansong film Jana Nayagan. The ruling has effectively delayed the release of the much-anticipated film, which was originally scheduled to hit theatres on January 9 for Pongal.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice Manindra Mohan Shrivastava and Justice G Arul Murugan held that the single judge should not have passed such directions without hearing the CBFC’s counterarguments. On January 9, a single bench had directed the CBFC to certify the film. The CBFC, however, immediately challenged the order before the Division Bench, which stayed the directive the same day.

The Division Bench however allowed the production house to amend the writ petition and list it for fresh hearing before the single judge, Live Law reported .

“If the respondents suitably amend the writ petition, the learned single judge may afford reasonable opportunity to the CBFC to file a counter affidavit and thereafter, the parties may pray for expeditious disposal of the writ petition on its own merits,” the Bench said, according to The Hindu.

The court observed that the allegations made in the complaint against the movie were of serious nature. It said that the single judge should have given the CBFC to defend its decision.

Earlier, an advisory panel member of the CBFC had objected to the film, alleging that the Examination Committee in Chennai approved its release without following due procedure. According to the panel member, Jana Nayagan contains visuals and dialogues depicting foreign powers orchestrating large-scale religious conflict in India, potentially leading to disturbing communal harmony. He also contended that despite multiple references to the Indian Army in the film, no defence expert was consulted during the certification process.