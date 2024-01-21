‘Reclaiming state rights’: DMK Youth Wing’s conference garners support of Oppn leaders

The statement added, “It is disturbing that in the last decade or so, we have witnessed an intensifying trend of encroachment upon the Constitutional rights of states, including Tamil Nadu, by the BJP-led government. It has spared no effort to harass and intimidate non-BJP governments by misusing Constitutional authorities, deploying investigative agencies as a tool of political vendetta and vengeance, making states' entitlements appear as a special favour being bestowed on them by a generous Prime Minister and denying and delaying emergency relief funds when natural disasters strike. Together, by raising our voices, advocating for change and building alliances, we must unite and reclaim the rights of the states as enshrined in our Constitution so that each state can govern effectively and address the unique needs and aspirations of their respective peoples.”

Extending his congratulations to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin, All India Congress Committee President Mallikarajun Kharge said that “Reclaiming State Rights" was topical more than ever due to the prevailing situation in the country.

“Federalism is one of the core attributes of India's democratic polity. In terms of Article 1 of the Constitution of India, India, i.e., Bharat is a union of states, the states are bestowed upon autonomy as per the scheme of provisions given in the Constitution. Therefore, it becomes imperative that the States of the Indian Union do get the rights/autonomy as envisaged in the Constitution. The Youth Wing of a dynamic political party such as Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) deliberating in-depth on the reclaiming of the rights of the States augurs well for the principles of federalism in the country,” the letter added.