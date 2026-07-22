Rapper Arivu detained during anti-NEET protest, later meets Min Aadhav at Secretariat

Tamil rapper Therukural Arivu (Arivarasu Kalainesan) was briefly detained, on Tuesday, July 21, by the Greater Chennai City Police after he staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat demanding the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Hours later, he met Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna. There were news reports saying Chief Minister Vijay invited the rapper to his chamber at the Secretariat and held a meeting with him on the issue, however, Arivu has clarified that he did not meet the CM.
Arivu, accompanied by a few supporters, raised slogans against NEET near the Secretariat, a high-security zone, while also condemning the police crackdown on protesters during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi. The rapper was shouting, "NEET should be abolished," as police personnel escorted him into a police vehicle after detaining him for allegedly staging an unauthorised protest.
Following the detention, Arivu met Minister Aadhav and reportedly conveyed his concerns regarding NEET during the meeting. The minister later escorted the rapper to the exit gate after the meeting.
The meeting came amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in NEET and police action against demonstrators in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed NEET and has reiterated its demand that admissions to medical colleges in the State should be based on Class XII examination marks instead of the national entrance test.
The incident also drew political reactions. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the police action against Arivu. He said "NEET is not just riddled with discrepancies; it has become a scam. The voices raised against NEET deserve to be heard, not silenced." He also said Arivu's voice reflected the sentiments of not only Tamil Nadu but millions of people across the country.
DMK MP Kanimozhi also questioned the police action, alleging that the State government was suppressing voices critical of the BJP-led Union government. She said, "The ruling party appears to be acting out of fear of the BJP. They are hesitant even to name the BJP. They are suppressing protests in the same manner as student protests are being handled in Delhi."
Filmmaker Pa. Ranjith also extended support to the nationwide protests. He said the agitation had become "the collective anger and agitation of a generation" and added, "The use of violence to crackdown on peaceful protesters only exposes the government's unwillingness to answer legitimate democratic questions."
Arivu is known for independent music, including Enjoy Enjaami, and film songs such as Vaathi Raid from Master and Thalapathy Kacheri from Jana Nayagan, starring Chief Minister Vijay. The details of the discussion between the Chief Minister and the rapper were not officially disclosed.