Rapper Arivu detained during anti-NEET protest, later meets Min Aadhav at Secretariat

Tamil rapper Therukural Arivu (Arivarasu Kalainesan) was briefly detained, on Tuesday, July 21, by the Greater Chennai City Police after he staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat demanding the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Hours later, he met Minister for Public Works and Sports Development Aadhav Arjuna. There were news reports saying Chief Minister Vijay invited the rapper to his chamber at the Secretariat and held a meeting with him on the issue, however, Arivu has clarified that he did not meet the CM.

Arivu, accompanied by a few supporters, raised slogans against NEET near the Secretariat, a high-security zone, while also condemning the police crackdown on protesters during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi. The rapper was heard shouting, "NEET should be abolished," as police personnel escorted him into a police vehicle after detaining him for allegedly staging an unauthorised protest.

Following the detention, Arivu met Minister Aadhav and reportedly conveyed his concerns regarding NEET during the meeting. The minister later escorted the rapper to the exit gate after the meeting.