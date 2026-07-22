Rapper Arivu detained during anti-NEET protest, later meets CM Vijay at Secretariat

Tamil rapper Therukural Arivu (Arivarasu Kalainesan) was briefly detained, on Tuesday, July 21, by the Greater Chennai City Police after he staged a protest outside the Tamil Nadu Secretariat demanding the abolition of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET). Hours later, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay invited the rapper to his chamber at the Secretariat and held a meeting with him on the issue.

Arivu, accompanied by a few supporters, raised slogans against NEET near the Secretariat, a high-security zone, while also condemning the police crackdown on protesters during the 'Sansad Chalo' march in New Delhi. The rapper was heard shouting, "NEET should be abolished," as police personnel escorted him into a police vehicle after detaining him for allegedly staging an unauthorised protest.

Following the detention, Chief Minister Vijay, who was informed about the protest, directed officials to bring Arivu to his office inside the Secretariat. Arivu reportedly conveyed his concerns regarding NEET during the meeting. Public Works and Sports Minister Aadhav Arjuna later escorted the rapper to the exit gate after the meeting.

The meeting came amid nationwide protests over alleged irregularities in NEET and police action against demonstrators in New Delhi. The Tamil Nadu government has consistently opposed NEET and has reiterated its demand that admissions to medical colleges in the State should be based on Class XII examination marks instead of the national entrance test.

The incident also drew political reactions. Leader of the Opposition Udhayanidhi Stalin criticised the police action against Arivu. He said "NEET is not just riddled with discrepancies; it has become a scam. The voices raised against NEET deserve to be heard, not silenced." He also said Arivu's voice reflected the sentiments of not only Tamil Nadu but millions of people across the country.