Rameswaram fishermen union in TN protest arrest of 21 fisherfolks by Sri Lankan Navy

A fishermen's association of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu staged a protest on Sunday, March 17, against the arrest of 21 fellow fisherfolks by the Sri Lankan Navy. The association leaders and fishermen's families had also blocked the road in Rameswaram against the arrest.

Association leader AR Devadass told IANS that the fishermen in the area feel helpless due to the continuous arrest of fishermen from Tamil Nadu by the Sri Lankan Navy, adding that the Union government should take the matter "seriously".

He said with the arrest of these 21 fishermen and holding back two boats, the Sri Lankan Navy has seized a total of 18 Indian boats and arrested 146 Indian fishermen since the beginning of 2024.