Ram temple inauguration: Madras HC to hear PIL against half-day holiday for JIPMER

The Madras High Court will hear on Sunday, January 21 a PIL against half-day holiday for Jawaharlal Institute of Post Graduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER), Puducherry, on account of 'Pran Prathishta' ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22.

First Division Bench of Chief Justice Sanjay V Gangapurwala and Justice D Bharatha Chakravarthy are slated to hear the PIL petition in open court at 10:30 am. The Chief Justice accepted a request for an urgent hearing since JIPMER had issued the circular regarding the closure only on Friday, January 19.