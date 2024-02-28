Rajiv Gandhi assassination case convict Santhan dies in Chennai hospital

Suthendraraja T alias Santhan, a convict in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, passed away on Wednesday, February 28. Santhan, a Sri Lankan, who was a member of the LTTE, was 56-year-old. He was released by the Supreme Court in November 2022 and has been lodged in the special camp inside the Trichy central prison campus in Tamil Nadu since then. The Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) in Chennai issued an order to deport him on February 23, and it was said that he would be deported within two days to Sri Lanka. However, he was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General hospital in early February and the doctors declared he suffered a cardiac arrest on February 28 at 7.50 am. He was diagnosed with cryptogenic cirrhosis, a non-alcoholic condition that impairs liver function.

Speaking to TNM, advocate Pugazhendhi, counsel of Santhan said at around 7.50 am the doctors confirmed Santhan died of cardiac arrest. “His brother was there at the hospital when he passed away. His body will be taken to his house in Sri Lanka for final rites. Arrangements are being made,” he added.

The four Sri Lankan convicts in the case - Santhan, Robert Payas, Murugan alias Sriharan, and Jayakumar – were moved from the Vellore prison to a special camp located inside the Trichy Central Prison camp after their release. Santhan, a resident of Jaffna had come to India in 1990 as a student sponsored by the LTTE. Though he was not with the assassination group inside the Sriperumbudur ground, Santhan had been asked to stay outside and inform the LTTE handler if anything went wrong. According to the Supreme Court, he was aware of the assassination plot and guilty of harbouring assassins.