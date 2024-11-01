Rajinikanth says Vijay’s first political conference was well-organised

Rajinikanth on October 31, Thursday said that the first state conference by Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) was well-organised.

He was addressing the media during Deepavali festivities outside his Chennai residence, and responded to questions regarding Vijay’s political debut and his first public event held at Vikravandi in Villupuram district, on October 27.

Eyeing the 2026 Tamil Nadu state elections, TVK had announced a slew of promises in its first state conference proportional representation, abolishing the post of Governors, conducting caste census, adoption of two-language policy and establishing Kamarajar Model Schools.

The party’s ideology laid emphasis on secular social justice, announcing that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was its ideological enemy while the ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) was the political enemy.

“He conducted the conference very successfully. My greetings to him,” Rajinikanth said, complimenting Vijay’s efforts.

Rajinikanth himself had previously announced plans to enter politics, intending to contest the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections. However, he later reversed his decision, announcing that he would not run for office and that his fan club, Rajini Makkal Mandram (RMM), would remain a charitable organisation rather than become a political party.