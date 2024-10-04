Rajinikanth discharged from hospital after treatment for aortic swelling

Tamil superstar Rajinikanth was discharged on October 3. The actor was taken to a private hospital in Chennai late on September 30 after he complained of discomfort. In a press statement, the hospital said that he had a swelling in his aorta in heart, which was treated by a non-invasive method.

“He had a swelling in the main blood vessel leaving his heart (aorta), which was treated by a non surgical, transcathether method. Senior interventional Cardiologist, Dr Sai Satish placed a stent in the aorta completely sealing off the swelling (Endovascular Repair). We would like to let his well-wishers and fans know that the procedure went, as planned. Mr Rajinikanth is stable and is doing well. He should be home in two days,” the statement, released on October 1, said.

This is not the first time Rajinikanth has faced health concerns. In December 2020, the actor was hospitalised in Hyderabad for severe hypertension and exhaustion, which led him to cancel his much-anticipated political debut. Despite announcing the formation of his political party earlier that month, Rajinikanth had to backtrack, citing health complications and the risk posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. He was discharged after his blood pressure stabilised and was advised to rest.

Meanwhile, Rajinikanth's highly anticipated film Vettaiyan, directed by TJ Gnanavel, is set to release on October 10. Following Vettaiyan, the actor is slated to appear in another major film titled Coolie directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.