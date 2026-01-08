Rainfall, rough sea conditions forecast for TN; orange, yellow alerts issued

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai (RMC), said that the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Bay of Bengal has intensified into a depression and is moving west-northwestwards at a speed of approximately 18 kmph.

The RMC said the system is likely to intensify into a deep depression within the next 15 hours, increasing the chances of widespread rainfall and rough sea conditions along parts of the Tamil Nadu coast.

Due to the influence of the system, a yellow alert has been issued for Ramanathapuram, Pudukkottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Cuddalore and Karaikal districts for Thursday and Friday, warning of heavy rainfall at isolated places.

RMC Chennai head B. Amudha said that cyclonic activity during January is not uncommon. She noted that between 1891 and 2024, a total of 20 cyclonic disturbances, including depressions, cyclonic storms and severe cyclonic storms, have formed during the month.

According to the weather department, light to moderate rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Tamil Nadu on January 8, with rainfall at a few places over coastal Tamil Nadu and at isolated locations over interior Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

An orange alert has been issued for Nagapattinam, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Tiruvarur and Puducherry on January 9 and January 10, indicating the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Meanwhile, a yellow alert will be in force on January 10 and January 11 for Tiruvallur, Chennai, Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram, Ranipet, Vellore, Tiruvannamalai, Villuppuram, Kallakurichi, Cuddalore, Thanjavur and Puducherry districts.

The RMC has also warned of squally weather along and off the Tamil Nadu coast, over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining Comorin area.

Wind speeds are expected to range between 45 kmph and 55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, from January 8 to January 10. Sea conditions are likely to be rough to very rough during this period.

Fishermen along the Tamil Nadu coast have been advised not to venture into the sea. Those already at deep sea have been urged to avoid the southeast and southwest Bay of Bengal and the coastal waters off Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal over the next two days.