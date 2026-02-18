Rain forecast for TN, Puducherry; fishermen advised caution

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

A low-pressure area that formed over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said, raising the possibility of rainfall across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the coming days. According to the weather department, the system developed on Tuesday over the Bay of Bengal, extending across the Indian Ocean and the adjoining southwest Bay of Bengal region.

It is currently moving west-northwestwards and is likely to strengthen further over the southwest Bay of Bengal and the adjoining equatorial Indian Ocean region. While the system gathers strength over the sea, dry weather is expected to prevail across Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal until Thursday.

However, meteorologists have indicated a change in weather conditions thereafter. Moderate rainfall is likely over the coastal districts of Tamil Nadu and the southern interior parts of the state, the day after Thursday. The IMD has further projected that moderate rainfall may occur at several places across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on February 21, as the weather system influences atmospheric conditions over the region. Residents in coastal and southern districts have been advised to stay updated with official bulletins for further developments.

In the northern parts of Tamil Nadu, light mist is expected during the early morning hours on Wednesday and Thursday. Such conditions may slightly affect visibility in some areas, especially during dawn. In Chennai, the sky is likely to remain partly cloudy during the day.

The weather department has also forecast the possibility of light mist in one or two areas during the early morning hours. Daytime conditions are expected to remain largely stable, with no significant rainfall anticipated immediately. Authorities continue to monitor the movement and intensification of the low-pressure system. Fishermen and coastal communities have been advised to exercise caution and follow updates issued by the meteorological department.