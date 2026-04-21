Rahul accuses AIADMK of 'surrendering' to BJP, flags threat to TN's autonomy

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday launched a sharp attack on the AIADMK leadership, alleging that the regional party had “surrendered” to the BJP due to corruption and was now functioning as a gateway for the national party’s expansion in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing an election rally in Kanniyakumari ahead of the April 23 Assembly polls, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha claimed that the AIADMK, led by Edappadi K. Palaniswami, was no longer acting independently. Instead, he said, it was facilitating the BJP’s political agenda in the state.

The Lok Sabha MP also targeted the ideological influence of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that the organisation, which he said “opposes Dravidian ideology”, was seeking to establish control over Tamil Nadu through indirect means.

Emphasising the importance of federalism, Rahul Gandhi asserted that every state in India must retain its distinct voice and autonomy.

“The people of each state should govern themselves. But the BJP believes in imposing a uniform identity -- one tradition, one language, and one history,” he said, accusing the ruling party at the Centre of undermining India’s diversity.

He further argued that Tamil Nadu’s governance should remain in the hands of its own people, in line with the principles of decentralisation and regional self-determination. According to Gandhi, any attempt to centralise authority would weaken the democratic fabric of the country.

In a more pointed remark, the former Congress chief alleged that US President Donald Trump had attempted to influence Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who, he claimed, in turn sought to exert control over Tamil Nadu politics through the AIADMK leadership. The allegation, however, was not accompanied by specific evidence.

Reaffirming the position of the DMK-Congress alliance, Gandhi said the coalition remained committed to protecting Tamil Nadu's linguistic, cultural, and historical identity. He urged voters to support the alliance in order to “defend the state’s rights and preserve its unique heritage” amid what he described as increasing central interference.

The remarks come as campaigning intensifies across Tamil Nadu, with major political parties stepping up attacks on rivals in the final days leading up to polling.