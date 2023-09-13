‘Rahman sir deserved better’: How celebrities responded to Chennai concert debacle

Singer Rakshita Suresh, who was also a performer at the concert, shared on social media that the past two days haven’t been easy for her. “As an ardent fan of AR Rahman sir and his music, and as an artist of the very concert, it’s heartbreaking to see what has been happening to him, to us, and to thousands of his fans. The evening was supposed to be a celebration of three decades of his music, at his home ground. He and his fans do not deserve this,” she said.

Rakshita wrote that after the concert, none of the performers could enjoy the feeling because they were hearing all the reports of missing people and commotion. She added that she felt terrible for those who weren’t able to experience the magic of Rahman’s music live for all the wrong reasons. “Mistakes do happen, and he has mentioned he will take the responsibility, when it’s not even directly his fault! My own mother and my family who came to attend the concert went through the same thing.”

Admitting that many things went wrong at the concert, the singer said, “I’m sure if it was in Rahman’s hands, he would have paused the show to come check all this - but unfortunately that’s not his job. It’s not the job of the artist to manage the crowd in a concert. His job is to get on stage and give quality entertainment to the people who’ve paid their hard earned money to come watch the show, and he did that.” Addressing Rahman, Rakshitha said that they were all together with him. “The hatred doesn’t stand a chance, when there’s a whole fort of love to envelope you,” she added.