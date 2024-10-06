PV Anvar approached DMK to join the party, no approval yet

PV Anvar, the rebel Left Democratic Front (LDF) MLA from Nilambur, Kerala, has approached the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) in Tamil Nadu, expressing interest in joining the party. However, the DMK, which is allied with the CPI(M) at both the state and national levels, is not keen on accepting Anvar. DMK spokesperson and former Rajya Sabha MP TKS Elangovan told TNM that the party is unlikely to induct Anvar as they do not accommodate rebels from their alliance partners.

Two DMK leaders confirmed the development to TNM – Elangovan and Kerala state secretary AR Murugesan.

Anvar has, however, said that he is launching a ‘social movement’ called Democratic Movement of Kerala (DMK) and not a political party. The official launch will be held at Manjeri in Malappuram district on Sunday, October 6.

Meanwhile, DMK NRI wing secretary and Rajya Sabha MP Pudugai MM Abdulla whom Anvar is said to have met in Chennai said that they were long-time friends and the meeting between them was a courtesy. “I have known Anvar for the past 15 years and whenever he visits Chennai, we make it a point to meet. Anvar told me that he is launching his own party, there was no discussion about him joining the DMK,” he added.

AR Murugesan said that Anvar had handed over a letter expressing his desire to join the DMK. “Anvar had submitted a letter expressing his interest to join the DMK. Following this, I sent a letter to the DMK party office with my opinion. The details cannot be revealed now, a decision regarding this would be taken soon,” he said.

TKS Elangovan said that the chances of Anvar joining DMK were low as the party does not encourage rebels of their allies to join them. “He expressed his interest to join the DMK, but the party high command is yet to take a decision. Generally, we do not encourage rebel leaders from our alliance parties. We follow this rule in Tamil Nadu and the same would be applied to Kerala as well,” he told TNM.

Responding to the use of the DMK abbreviation by Anvar’s Democratic Movement of Kerala, Murugesan clarified that there is no connection between the two. “The Democratic Movement of Kerala is just an association, not a political party. While the DMK abbreviation may not be exclusive to us, the political party is ours alone,” he stated.

While addressing the media, Anvar refused to reveal who he met in Chennai. Though he said that he met Rajinikanth, he was tight lipped about other meetings. “This is not the time to disclose about my Chennai visit. I went there as part of my political movement. I visited a few prominent personalities and held discussions with them. I have been connecting people who work with the secular system,” he said. His son PV Riswan met DMK leader and Minister Senthil Balaji in Chennai.