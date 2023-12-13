Pulianthope baby death: TN Health Minister says probe is on

On December 4, after the baby was stillborn at home, the mother Sowmya, had been transported through heavily inundated streets in a cycle rickshaw in search of a hospital that would treat her. While Sowmya received treatment at a private facility called Muthu Hospital after police intervention, the child’s body was sent to KMC.

“Though the doctors are saying that the reason for returning the body in a cardboard box was to protect it from the rain, as it is an unacceptable act, we have temporarily suspended a staff member. We have also directed three doctors to investigate the matter. But this is being made into a monstrous issue,” the minister further added.

When asked about the breakdown of emergency services and how one of the hospitals the family visited did not have power, the minister replied: “You are aware of the circumstances of that day. Whose mistake is it? Chennai had received 58 cm of rain. If there was a power failure at a private hospital, that is because of the inundation. For that can we blame the rain? The father has given an interview saying that they attempted a natural birth at the home itself by any means. He spoke well in the interview. There is no fault with the medical fraternity. The rain and the disaster that followed is the main reason for this. Those who are making this a huge issue on social media must think a little. Without thinking about any of this, media personnel and those speaking on social media should introspect if it is right to make this a monstrous issue saying ‘a child’s body is being carried in a carton’.”