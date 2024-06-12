Puducherry gas leak: 3 dead, two hospitalised after inhaling toxic gas in washroom

Three persons, including a girl child, succumbed to death in Puducherry, on Tuesday, June 11, after inhaling poisonous gas that had entered their washroom from the underground sewer lines. These sewer lines, connected the house with the sewage treatment plants had leaked causing the poisonous gases to enter the house.

80-year-old Senthamarai lost consciousness after entering the restroom and her daughter Kamatchi (55) who went to check upon her also collapsed in the restroom. Senthamarai’s granddaughter Bakkiyalakshmi (35) who was nearby the toilet also fainted after inhaling the toxic gas.

In another incident, 16-year-old Selvarani from the same locality was found unconscious in the restroom after inhaling the toxic fumes. Another neighbour Balakrishnan (70) was also found unconscious in the incident.

All five of them were rushed to the Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Research Institute. Senthamarai and Kamatchi died en route to the hospital whereas Selvarani died shortly after after being admitted at the hospital. Bakkiyalakshmi and Balakrishnan are undergoing medical treatments at the hospital.

Public Works Department (PWD) officials and fire workers reached the spot and swiftly alerted all the residents of the 4th cross street of Pudhu Nagar to vacate the houses immediately. Speaking to TNM, Police officials said, “we vacated everyone from the place and cordoned the area. We arranged food for 40 families in the region at the temporary shelter established by the government. Later the residents were sent to their homes after everything was cleared”, the police said.

A team from the public health laboratory, department of food and drugs collected the gas sample in the region and sent it for testing to the central forensic science laboratory in Hyderabad.

Chief Minister for the Union Territory, N Rangasamy has announced a solatium of ₹30 lakh to the next of kin of Selvarani and ₹20 lakh each to the family of Senthamarai and Kamatchi.