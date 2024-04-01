Puducherry: Five workers killed in wall collapse, four injured

Five workers were killed and four others sustained injuries after the compound wall of an electricity substation collapsed in Puducherry town on Sunday, March 31. The workers, hired by a contractor for the Public Works Department, were tasked with renovating the drainage canal behind the Marapalam Substation.

The deceased have been identified as Bakkiaraj (48), Kamal (55), Rajesh Kannan (50) and Anthony (65) and Balamurugan (38). Upon hearing their cries for help, residents in the vicinity alerted the fire and police officials and rushed to aid the workers, who were trapped under the debris. Despite rescue efforts, one worker, Bakkiaraj, succumbed to his injuries at the scene, while four others passed away later in hospital. The injured workers are currently receiving treatment at the Indira Gandhi Government General Hospital.