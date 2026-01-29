Promote walking, cycling, public transport, says TN civil society charter on urban mobility

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Tamil Nadu needs to focus on developing its public transport infrastructure and electrifying its fleet of public buses, a report published by a group of civil society organisations has said. The report, titled, ‘Tamil Nadu Urban Mobility Charter 2031’ was published by the Sustainable Mobility Network (SNM) on Wednesday, January 28.

SNM is a coalition of 30 civil society organisations consisting of the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP India), Citizen, Consumer and Civic Action Group (CAG), Asar and Poovulagin Nanbargal.

It conducted a discussion on January 28 with Resident Welfare Associations, sustainable mobility experts, former bureaucrats, commuters, and disability rights advocates. The discussion led to the unified message, “Mobility is not merely an infrastructure concern but a public mandate linked to equity, climate action, economic productivity, and social justice.”

The report says that efforts of the government, such as free buses for women through the Vidiyal Payanam scheme, have promoted gender equality and accessibility. It also notes that policies regarding electric vehicles in cities like Chennai, Madurai, and Coimbatore, along with pedestrian developments, are signs of improving sustainable mobility.

The report highlights that there are only 18 buses available for every one lakh population in major cities of Tamil Nadu. About 40% of the population do not have easy access to buses through bus stops at walkable distances in Chennai.

Victims of road accidents are pedestrians in 30-50% of the cases occurring in Coimbatore and Chennai.

Even though 67% of transportation takes place through walking, cycle, or public transportation, the state is still witnessing rising levels of air pollution. With no proper action from the government, the consequences could be worse, the report warns.

The report also suggests solutions for major issues:

1. More public transport: Vidiyal Payanam 3.0, ensuring 60 buses per lakh population in each city and extending the scheme to all public buses.

2. Clean urban mobility: It recommends 100% electric vehicles for new buses and commercial vehicles in Chennai, and 50% in the next five largest cities to be electric. It also recommended one electric vehicle (EV) charging point for every 20 EVs.

3. Safe streets for pedestrians: Nadaipaathai Namakke, which provides Safe Routes to School programmes and making speed-calmed zones around schools, hospitals, markets, and neighbourhood streets.

4. Integrated, people-centric governance: Calls for unified transport authorities and dedicated urban transport funds, with allocation of 60% the transport budget for public transport, walking, cycling, and clean mobility.

A Venugopal, programme manager at ITDP India, says, “True urban development is measured by the safety, accessibility, and dignity afforded to every person on the move. For this, we must invert the current investment pattern, moving from private transport to allocating at least 60% of transport budgets to walking, cycling, and public transport and follow it with actions listed in the Tamil Nadu Mobility Charter 2031. This is the single most powerful step to unlock clean, equitable, and thriving cities.”