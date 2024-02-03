Probe by IAS officer shows Balveer IPS and team plucked teeth of detainees, tortured them

At around 2.31 pm, Balveer Singh returned to the station. Saddam was heard telling Balveer that the DIG wanted to meet him in his office. The ASP then left for the DIG office at 3.05 pm.

At around 3.40 pm, Lakshmi Sankar, Subhash, and Venkatesh were brought to the ground floor. As per the CCTV footage, all three of them had sustained injuries in their teeth. They were taken to Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treatment and medical reports showed that they had sustained “grievous” teeth injury.

Coming down heavily on Balveer Singh, the probe report questioned the contradiction in time recorded as 11 am in the General Diary while the CCTV footage showed the suspects were brought to the station at 9.45 am. The police team were asked why a private vehicle was used to transport the suspects and why the pickup details were not recorded in any of the case records. “Why were the accused taken to the first floor after removing their clothes, where there is no CCTV? Why were they kept on the first floor till 3.40 pm?” the probe report asked.

The report also mentioned that it was obvious other senior officers were aware of the incident on March 23, 2023.

The probe also found that the allegations by a man named Surya, that he was tortured by Balveer and team on March 20 at Kalladaikurichi police station, was true. “He earlier gave a statement before the sub collector denying any assault by the ASP or police due to coercion by police and influence and pressure from community leader Muthukrishnan. From his detailed statement and submissions made by his wife and mother-in-law during the video call, it prima-facie appears that the incident of the assault and torture by ASP and other police personnel at Kalladaikurichi police station on March 20, 2023, appears to be true. Further investigation is needed to bring out the complete truth after filing a criminal case," the report said. Surya had been apprehended by the police for breaking a CCTV camera, and he later revealed that he was asked to pay Rs 45,000 for eight new cameras in exchange for his release.