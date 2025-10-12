Prime accused in Armstrong’s murder, Nagendran’s funeral held amidst tight security in Chennai

P Nagendran, the prime accused in Bahujan Samaj Party chief Armstrong’s murder, was laid to rest at the Mullai Nagar cemetery in north Chennai amidst heavy police security.

Nagendran died on Thursday, October 9, at the Stanley Government Hospital due to cardiac arrest following health complications and multiple organ failure.

He was named as the key conspirator in the assassination of BSP leader, K Armstrong, in July 2024 due to enmity over Armstrong’s alleged interference with his business operations.

Nagendran’s eldest son, advocate and former Congress functionary, N Aswathaman, had also come out on parole to attend the funeral. Aswathaman has also been named as an accused in the Armstrong murder case. He, along with Sambhav Senthil, allegedly conspired with Nagendran to eliminate Armstrong.

Ajith Kumar, the second son of Nagendran, tied the knot with his fiancée, Shahina, in the presence of Nagendran’s body at their home in Sathyamoorthy Nagar in Vyasarpadi.

According to reports, the couple got engaged in December 2023, but Ajith Kumar had been incarcerated soon after. He came out on parole following Nagendran’s death and wanted to get married in the presence of his father.

Nagendran had been in jail since 2001 for the murder of AIADMK functionary Stanley Shanmugam.

According to a News J report, one Additional Commissioner of police, two Joint Commissioners, six deputy commissioners, 12 assistant commissioners, 41 Inspectors,

125 sub-inspectors, 403 police constables, and 466 special task force personnel were deployed in Vyasarpadi during the funeral.