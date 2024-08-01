‘Prepared to give more assistance to Kerala’: Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Wednesday, July 31 said that the state is fully prepared to give more assistance to Kerala in the wake of the devastation caused by the landslide in Wayanad.

“I again spoke to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and assured him of more assistance to tackle the situation arising out of the Wayanad landslide, which has led to the loss of several lives,” the Chief Minister said.

He said that the Kerala Chief Minister has informed him that due to the enormity of the devastation, the government is unable to assess the extent of the damage.

“The Tamil Nadu government has already deployed a team led by two IAS officers and provided an assistance of Rs 5 crore,” the Chief Minister told media persons in Kolathur after distributing assistance to the people of his constituency.

The death toll has surpassed 250 while more than 240 people are reported missing. Around 8,000 people have been housed in around 80 relief camps.