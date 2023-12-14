Premalatha Vijayakanth is new general secretary of DMDK

Later, a special announcement was also made by Vijaykanth at the general council meeting elevating Permalatha as the new general secretary of the party.

The general council also adopted a resolution urging the state government to give Rs.15000 as interim relief for the people affected by cyclone Michaung and Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. The resolution also demanded establishing a ‘Natural Disaster Peope’s Protection Insurance Scheme’ to protest the poor and economically weaker section.

Premalatha emerged as the driving force behind Captain Vijaykant and DMDK during the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and plotted the party's political trajectory. She also played a crucial role in the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her relentless campaign.

Premalatha hails from Ambur in Tirupathur disrict, born to a sugar factory officer manager Kannaiah and his homemaker wife Hamsaveni.