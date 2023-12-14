Premalatha Vijayakanth is new general secretary of DMDK

In a significant development Premalatha, the wife of 'Captain' Vijayakanth, has been elevated as the new general secretary of Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK). The announcement was made by Captain Vijayakanth during the party's 18th general council meeting held in Thiruverkadu on December 14. Premalatha will also be holding the post of treasurer of the party.
The general council of the DMDK was announced by treasurer Premalatha to discuss the future plans of the party, ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. 18 resolutions were adopted in the general council chaired by DMDK founder and general secretary Vijaykanth,who attended the meeting on a wheelchair despite his ailing health. The general council adopted a resolution giving complete authority to take decisions regarding alliance and poll strategies to its founder Vijaykanth.
Later, a special announcement was also made by Vijaykanth at the general council meeting elevating Permalatha as the new general secretary of the party.
The general council also adopted a resolution urging the state government to give Rs.15000 as interim relief for the people affected by cyclone Michaung and Rs 10 lakh to the families of the deceased. The resolution also demanded establishing a ‘Natural Disaster Peope’s Protection Insurance Scheme’ to protest the poor and economically weaker section.
Premalatha emerged as the driving force behind Captain Vijaykant and DMDK during the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections and plotted the party's political trajectory. She also played a crucial role in the BJP led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) during the 2014 Lok Sabha Elections earning praise from Prime Minister Narendra Modi for her relentless campaign.
Premalatha hails from Ambur in Tirupathur disrict, born to a sugar factory officer manager Kannaiah and his homemaker wife Hamsaveni.
