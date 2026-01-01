Praveen Chakravaty’s X post sparks TNCC complaint to Congress high command

Follow TNM's WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president, Selvaperungathai, has lodged a formal complaint with the All India Congress Committee (AICC) against Praveen Chakravaty following his recent social media post criticising the Tamil Nadu government over the state’s debt situation. The TNCC has alleged that Chakravathy’s remarks have caused strain within the DMK–Congress alliance.

A TNCC source confirmed that a detailed complaint outlining Praveen’s social media comments and recent activities has been sent to the Congress high command. “Screenshots of Praveen’s social media posts over a period of time have also been included as part of the complaint,” the source said.

Praveen Chakravaty, who heads the All India Professionals’ Congress and the Indian National Congress’s Data Analytics Department, had recently posted remarks on social media about Tamil Nadu’s debt situation. These comments drew sharp reactions from the DMK as well as a section of Congress leaders.

TNCC chief Selvaperungathai had publicly rebuked Praveen Chakravathy for comparing Tamil Nadu with Uttar Pradesh, stating that such comparisons were unacceptable. “We will not tolerate any attempt, by our own party members or others, to compare the Tamil Nadu government with the ‘bulldozer raj’ of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh,” Selvaperungathai said.

Praveen’s remarks against the DMK government followed his meeting with Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay. The Congress party subsequently distanced itself from the meeting, stating that it was neither authorised by the party nor known to the high command.

In its complaint, the TNCC has sought strong action against Praveen Chakravathy for speaking out of turn and causing embarrassment to the party and the DMK-led alliance.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, Congress leaders Selvaperungathai and Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore urged alliance partners such as the VCK, CPI(M), and CPI not to escalate the issue. They assured that the Congress-DMK alliance remains strong and intact.

Senior Congress leader and former Union Minister P Chidambaram also expressed disappointment over Praveen Chakravathy’s comparison of Tamil Nadu with Uttar Pradesh.