Pondicherry University students allegedly assaulted by security personnel during protest

Students participating in a protest were physically assaulted by the security personnel at Pondicherry University (PU), students’ organisation Students Federation of India (SFI) alleged. Seeking action against Special Duty (OSD) Superintendent of Police M Murugaiyan for the violence, SFI wrote to the Puducherry Director General of Police (DGP) on Tuesday, August 13.

On Monday, around 200 students were protesting outside Marie Curie hostel premises alleging lack of proper hostel facilities, removal of compulsory mess fees for women PhD scholars and amenities like installation of sanitary napkin vending machines in all women hostels. The protest which started at 5 pm went on unhindered until the security staff intervened.

The students alleged that the security personnel pushed the barricades on the protesters at around 6 pm and female students who attempted to enter the hostel were manhandled by the security. According to the students, the local police were not called until 9:30 pm.

“Five students of which three were women were beaten up by male security personnel. One female student is still admitted in the hospital after severe bruises on her neck,” SFI state secretary Praveen Kumar told TNM.

After the protest the security personnel allegedly harassed the female students by denying them entry into the hostel. At least 30-40 students had to take shelter elsewhere, Praveen said.

In his letter to the DGP, the SFI said, “Many students, regardless of gender, were physically assaulted by the officer, with the university security staff also joining in the unjustified violence. Several students sustained serious injuries and were taken to the Government Hospital in Pondicherry and the Pondicherry Institute of Medical Sciences for treatment.”

Alleging that the OSD has a history of harassing students, the SFI said, “This is not the first time the OSD has been involved in such incidents. His ongoing efforts to suppress student movements and dismantle student-run help desks have been evident in recent months. However, this latest act of physical assault on peaceful protesters is particularly egregious and must be addressed. We demand a thorough fair investigation into the incident, and that appropriate departmental action be taken against those responsible.”

The SFI said that they were protesting against the lack of accommodation provided to students. “Undergraduate and Postgraduate seats were increased after the New Education Policy (NEP) was introduced. PU administration also enrolled many students for spot admissions. But the hostel rooms didn’t see a parallel increase prompting several students to stay in PG accommodations outside campus,” said Praveen Kumar.

“We are also opposing the night register – which is being maintained only for female students to track their timings as it constitutes some form of moral policing,” Praveen told TNM.

Following the alleged violence, SFI burnt the effigy of the OSD. They have also temporarily called off the protest.

Meanwhile, a police official from Kalapet police station told TNM that there was no violence on part of the administration. “Male students attempted to enter the ladies hostel and hence the administration had no option but to intervene. However, we weren't involved in the incident as it didn't blow up and neither parties wanted an FIR.”