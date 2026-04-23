Polling underway across Tamil Nadu for 234 Assembly seats

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Polling is underway across Tamil Nadu on Thursday, April 23, to elect 234 members to the Legislative Assembly, with voting taking place in a single phase across the state.

Polling began at 7 am and will continue until 6 pm, with over 5.7 crore registered voters eligible to cast their votes in this election. Counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

This election is widely being seen as a significant political contest involving multiple fronts.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK)-led Secular Progressive Alliance is seeking another term in office, while the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)-led alliance is attempting to regain power.

Actor-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), contesting its first Assembly election, has emerged as a new political force in the state. Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) is also in the fray across the state, making the electoral battle a four-cornered contest.

According to election authorities, polling is being conducted at more than 75,000 polling stations set up across Tamil Nadu, with over 3.6 lakh polling personnel deployed to manage voting arrangements.

Across Tamil Nadu, polling stations witnessed steady footfall from the early hours, with voters from various sections of society turning up to participate.

Special arrangements, including ramps, drinking water facilities, and assistance for the elderly and persons with disabilities, have been put in place at polling stations.

Booth-level agents and party workers from major political formations were active on the ground from early morning, assisting voters with booth identification and access. Voters have been advised to carry valid identity documents to cast their votes.

Election officials reported orderly conduct at most booths, supported by tight security and extensive monitoring to prevent any violations of the Model Code of Conduct. Authorities have deployed a large number of security personnel and implemented strict surveillance measures, including webcasting and flying squads, to ensure free and fair elections.

Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik has cast her vote in the Maduravoyal Assembly constituency.

Kollywood celebrities, including Ajith Kumar and Harish Kalyan, and politicians, including Vijay, Kamal Haasan and L Murugan, have also cast their votes in their respective constituencies.

With IANS inputs