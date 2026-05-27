'Politics should remain civilised and democratic': TN minister Vanniyarasu condemns Kunnam violence

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Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Deputy General Secretary and Tamil Nadu Social Justice Minister Vanniyarasu on Tuesday condemned the recent violence reported in Kunnam in Perambalur district, alleging that DMK cadres attacked VCK workers and stressed that politics in the state should remain civilised and democratic.

Vanniyarasu made the remarks while speaking to reporters at Madurai Airport after arriving from Chennai on his way to his native place in Virudhunagar district.

He received an enthusiastic welcome from VCK cadres at the airport, with supporters greeting him with shawls, garlands and flower bouquets.

A brief commotion was witnessed during the reception due to competition among supporters seeking to honour him.

Referring to the Kunnam incident, the Minister said the violence was unacceptable and should not have taken place.

He noted that while a district-level protest had earlier been announced, the party leadership had later instructed that it was unnecessary.

However, some functionaries who were unaware of the revised instruction had reached the venue.

"DMK cadres pelted stones at VCK cadres and carried out a very violent act. This is unacceptable," Minister Vanniyarasu said, adding that VCK leader Thol. Thirumavalavan had consistently said that there should be no room for violence in political activity.

Vanniyarasu also stressed that VCK had maintained close political relations with the DMK for several years and said he did not know the reasons behind the alleged anger or disappointment of certain DMK leaders towards the party.

On the proposed Mekedatu dam project in Karnataka, the Minister reiterated VCK's opposition and said the party had urged the Tamil Nadu government to convene an all-party meeting.

He noted that previous governments had passed resolutions against the project, describing it as "anti-farmer".

Responding to criticism regarding law and order under the newly formed government, Vanniyarasu said it was too early to make sweeping judgments.

"This government still needs time to fully take control of the law and order situation and stabilise it," he said, expressing confidence that the administration would function in accordance with the aspirations of the people of Tamil Nadu.

He also called for stronger measures to protect oppressed communities, urged police to function without caste or religious bias, and reiterated VCK's demand for a separate law to prevent honour killings.