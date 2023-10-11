Political parties in Tamil Nadu lock horns over release of Muslim convicts

The Tamil Nadu government’s decision to release Muslim convicts who have served prison time exceeding their sentence has created furore. The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), and the main opposition party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), locked horns over this in the Assembly, while the Bharatiya Janata Party opposed the idea and urged the state government to reconsider the release of the 20 Muslim convicts awaiting Governor RN Ravi’s assent.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday, October 10, said that there is a deliberate attempt to create the impression that his government has not done anything for Muslim prisoners who have spent more than 25 years in prison. He noted that a total of 335 life prisoners including 9 Muslim convicts were released as of October 8, 2023, after the DMK assumed office. Stalin also asked what the AIADMK government had done for Muslim prisoners while in power for 10 years, and why the party supported the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

This development comes at a time when a special motion was moved by the AIADMK and other political parties including allies of the DMK questioning the legal steps the government has taken so far to release Muslim convicts. For this year’s birth anniversary celebration of C Annadurai –DMK party founder and erstwhile Tamil Nadu Chief Minister – the state government recommended the release of 49 convicts including 20 Muslims, and sent files to Ravi for his assent on August 24. The government is yet to receive his response.

Stalin said in the Assembly that he had issued an order on September 13, 2021, for the release of the said life prisoners on humanitarian grounds and goodwill, on the 113th birth anniversary of Annadurai. Stalin highlighted that "15 life convicts and another 20 prisoners with medical conditions were released based on the recommendation of the Advisory board.”

In 2021, the DMK government had constituted a committee to consider the pleas of prisoners who served in prisons for more than 20 years. Chaired by retired Madras High Court Judge N Authinathan, the committee was also assigned to consider the pleas of elderly prisoners, prisoners with disabilities, as well as prisoners suffering chronic diseases and mental illnesses.