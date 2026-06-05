Political commentator Surya Siva held for defamatory remarks against BJP woman functionary

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The cyber security wing of Greater Chennai Police has arrested Surya Siva, political commentator, for allegedly making derogatory remarks against former bike racer and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Sports and Skill Development Cell state secretary Alisha Abdullah and her newborn twins on a YouTube channel. He is the son of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Rajya Sabha member Tiruchi Siva.

Alisha approached the City Police Commissioner's office on June 3, demanding action against Surya Siva, who was a BJP functionary and another YouTuber, Mukthar, also made similar remarks against her. The Social Media Investigation Wing of the Cyber Crime Branch took action after lodging a complaint. Police said efforts are underway to trace the YouTuber.

According to The Hindu , the complaint mentions that the YouTube channel 'MY INDIA 24x7' uploaded a video that contains insulting and sexually explicit remarks against her and her newborn twins.

Alisha alleged that the remarks were intended to ruin her reputation and further stated that the comments caused mental distress and humiliated her and her family.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Cyber Crime Police Station, and an investigation was initiated. Police arrested Surya during the probe. He is scheduled to be produced before the Saidapet Metropolitan Magistrate Court.

“Publishing obscene, derogatory, or otherwise unlawful content targeting women on social media platforms and websites was a serious offence, and strict legal action would be taken against those involved in such activities," The Hindu quoted Police Commissioner A Amalraj.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM