Police to tell court that four out of six people missing from Isha foundation were traced

The Tamil Nadu police on Thursday, March 22, told a Madras High Court bench that six people have gone missing from the Isha Foundation in Coimbatore since 2016. The court was hearing a habeas corpus plea filed by a man whose brother has been missing for a year. However, a police source told TNM that five out of the six people were found. Four persons were tourists who had lost their way while trekking up the Velliangiri hills which is a part of the Western Ghats, in Coimbatore district. The fifth person was a woman, who was found dead in a well in January 2023.

As per police records, Tiravuayya was the first person who went missing on July 19, 2016. He was found by the police on July 27, 2016. In 2017, 29-year-old Karthik went missing on February 24 and was eventually found on March 18. Ramesh Kumar, a 38-year-old man, went missing on April 6, 2019 and the police traced him one and a half years later, on November 27, 2020. In 2022, 23-year-old Aswin Ram went missing in the month of August and was found within a day.

The police source told TNM, “All the four men were those who lost their way while trekking up the mountain. They would visit the Isha foundation to see the Adi Yogi statue and then start their trek. But their cases are not linked to the Isha foundation itself.” It may be noted that the Velliangiri hills have been promoted by Jaggi Vasudev, the founder of Isha Foundation, to be the Kailash of the South.