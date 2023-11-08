Police form team to track suspects in Dalit teenager’s suicide in Tamil Nadu

The Keeranur police have formed a team to arrest the suspects of abetting in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu. Vishnukumar, a 16-year-old Dalit boy belonging to the Paraiyar community, died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten by students from the dominant Kallar community. The police have registered a First Information Report and are yet to arrest the perpetrator and his associates who were present at the spot.
Speaking to TNM, DSP R Sengottuvelavan said that his team is tracing the whereabouts of a prime accused in the case. “As of now we are trying to trace the perpetrator and investigating those who witnessed the assault on Vishnukumar near the library,” he said, adding that based on the details from the investigation, they would include other suspects in the case. Around seven students were said to be standing with the prime accused when he beat up Vishnukumar. At the moment, the investigation report and the FIR mention only one perpetrator.
The Paraiyar community is categorised as a Scheduled Caste in Tamil Nadu, while Kallars come under Denotified Communities (DNC) within the Most Backward Class (MBC) category in the state.
The Kallar students from the Government Boys' Higher Secondary School in Keeranur allegedly warned Vishnukumar to stop talking to a girl from their community. On the day of Vishnukumar's death, he was beaten and abused with caste slurs by a student with his friends when Vishnukumar continued to talk to the girl. Upset over the incident, Vishnukumar returned to his house in Koppampatti of Kulathoor block and died by suicide a few hours later.
Read:
Udayalipatti police, initially registered a case as suicide. Later, the FIR was modified with additional sections with 294(b) (sings any obscene song in or near any public place), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 3(1)(r) (intentionally insults to humiliate a member of a SC/ST), 3(1)(s) (abuses any member of a SC/ST by caste name within public view) and 3(2)(va) (commits offence against an SC/ST person or property) of the Scheduled Caste/Scheduled Tribes Prevention of Atrocities Act.
Watch: Atrocities on Dalits expose Tamil Nadu's Social Justice claim
If you are aware of anyone facing mental health issues or feeling suicidal, please provide help. Here are some helpline numbers of suicide-prevention organisations that can offer emotional support to individuals and families.
Tamil Nadu
State health department's suicide helpline: 104
Sneha Suicide Prevention Centre - 044-24640050 (listed as the sole suicide prevention helpline in Tamil Nadu)
Andhra Pradesh
Life Suicide Prevention: 78930 78930
Roshni: 9166202000, 9127848584
Karnataka
Sahai (24-hour): 080 65000111, 080 65000222
Kerala
Maithri: 0484 2540530
Chaithram: 0484 2361161
Both are 24-hour helpline numbers.
Telangana
State government's suicide prevention (tollfree): 104
Roshni: 040 66202000, 6620200
SEVA: 09441778290, 040 27504682 (between 9 am and 7 pm
Aasara offers support to individuals and families during an emotional crisis, for those dealing with mental health issues and suicidal ideation, and to those undergoing trauma after the suicide of a loved one.
24x7 Helpline: 9820466726
Click here for working helplines across India.