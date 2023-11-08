Police form team to track suspects in Dalit teenager’s suicide in Tamil Nadu

The Keeranur police have formed a team to arrest the suspects of abetting a Dalit student to take his life on November 3 in Pudukottai district of Tamil Nadu. Vishnukumar, a 16-year-old Dalit boy belonging to the Paraiyar community, died by suicide after he was allegedly beaten by students from the dominant Kallar community. The police have registered a First Information Report and are yet to arrest the perpetrator and his associates who were present at the spot.

Speaking to TNM, DSP R Sengottuvelavan said that his team is tracing the whereabouts of a prime accused in the case. “As of now we are trying to trace the perpetrator and investigating those who witnessed the assault on Vishnukumar near the library,” he said, adding that based on the details from the investigation, they would include other suspects in the case. Around seven students were said to be standing with the prime accused when he beat up Vishnukumar. At the moment, the investigation report and the FIR mention only one perpetrator.