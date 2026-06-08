Police crack mystery behind Perambur torso case, arrest victim’s wife and her friend

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An abandoned medical waste bag found near a suitcase at Perambur railway station led the Otteri police to uncover the murder of Ameer Ali, a native of Assam. Police have arrested the victim’s wife, Ruheema, and her associate, Ashraf Ali, for allegedly killing and dismembering him.

On June 5, railway passengers noticed a blue suitcase emitting a foul smell near a staircase on Platform 4 of Perambur Railway Station. Government Railway Police opened it and found a male torso inside. The absence of bloodstains at the scene led investigators to believe that the victim had been killed elsewhere and that his remains were later brought to the station.

Police traced a medical waste bag recovered near the suitcase to a private hospital in Teynampet. CCTV footage from the hospital and the railway station helped investigators identify Ruheema and Ashraf as the prime suspects.

Initial investigations revealed that Ruheema had grown resentful over her husband's alleged relationship with another woman. The couple had reportedly been involved in frequent arguments, and Ameer had allegedly attacked her during a recent altercation. Police suspect that the two accused had planned the murder together.

According to investigators, the accused spiked Ameer’s food with sedatives before slitting his throat and dismembering his body inside their TNUHDB tenement in Teynampet. The remains were later dumped at multiple locations across Chennai.

All three individuals, Ameer, Ruheema, and Ashraf, worked as facilitators, helping patients from Assam and West Bengal who travelled to Chennai for medical treatment and assisting them with accommodation.

The two accused remain in police custody and are being interrogated. The victim’s head and several other body parts are yet to be recovered. The remains have been sent to Government Kilpauk Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

This article was written by a student interning with TNM.