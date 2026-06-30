POCSO convict dies in Chennai hospital while undergoing treatment

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A 58-year-old man serving life sentence after being convicted under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act died while undergoing treatment at the Government Stanley Hospital in Chennai.

The deceased was identified as Venkatesan, a resident of Chromepet. He was arrested by the Chitlapakkam police.

Venkatesan was later sentenced to life imprisonment and had been lodged at the Central Prison in Puzhal since May last year.

According to reports, Venkatesan had been suffering from several health issues, including anaemia, haemorrhoids, and stomach pain.

As his condition worsened, prison authorities shifted him to the prison inmates’ ward at the Government Stanley Hospital on June 21 for further treatment.

Venkatesan died at the hospital without responding to treatment. Following his death, his body was sent for a postmortem examination.

The Puzhal police have registered a case following the death.