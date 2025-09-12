PMK founder S Ramadoss expels son Anbumani from all party positions

Follow TNM’s channel for news updates and story links.
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday, September 11, expelled his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss from all party positions, including the post of working president, and from the party’s primary membership.
The move follows months of escalating tensions between father and son, which had effectively split the party into two camps. Addressing the media at his farmhouse in Thailapuram, Villupuram district, Ramadoss said the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee had framed 16 charges against Anbumani and issued multiple show-cause notices.
“Despite repeated opportunities, he neither submitted a written explanation nor appeared in person. By refusing to respond, he has admitted to the charges,” Ramadoss said.
Accusing Anbumani of engaging in anti-party activities and functioning without consulting the leadership, Ramadoss added, “He does not have the basic qualities of leadership. If he wishes, he can start his own party. This party was built through my struggle, and no one has the right to claim it, not even my son.”
Ramadoss also warned party members against maintaining contact with Anbumani, cautioning that strict action would be taken against those who defied the decision.
The conflict first became public at the party’s general council in December 2024, when Ramadoss appointed his grandson P Mukundan, the son of Anbumani’s sister Gandhimathi, as youth wing president. Anbumani openly objected on stage, questioning how someone who had joined the party only months earlier could be elevated to such a post, before dropping the mic in protest.