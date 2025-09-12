PMK founder S Ramadoss expels son Anbumani from all party positions

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss on Thursday, September 11, expelled his son Dr Anbumani Ramadoss from all party positions, including the post of working president, and from the party’s primary membership.

The move follows months of escalating tensions between father and son, which had effectively split the party into two camps. Addressing the media at his farmhouse in Thailapuram, Villupuram district, Ramadoss said the party’s Disciplinary Action Committee had framed 16 charges against Anbumani and issued multiple show-cause notices.

“Despite repeated opportunities, he neither submitted a written explanation nor appeared in person. By refusing to respond, he has admitted to the charges,” Ramadoss said.