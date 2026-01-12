PMK founder Ramadoss’ faction expels 3 MLAs for anti-party activities

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

The faction of the Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) led by party founder S. Ramadoss on Monday announced the expulsion of three sitting legislators, accusing them of repeatedly engaging in activities detrimental to the party despite multiple warnings.

In a detailed statement, PMK General Secretary Murali Shankar said the party’s disciplinary action committee had sought explanations from the MLAs for alleged anti-party conduct. Notices were issued on July 20, 2025, asking them to respond either in writing or by appearing before the party leadership. However, the statement claimed that no response was received from the legislators -- neither in person, nor over the phone, nor through any written communication -- by either the party founder or the party president.

Despite the issuance of notices, the MLAs allegedly continued to involve themselves in actions that were “against the interests and discipline of the party”, the statement said.

In view of this continued defiance, the party leadership decided to proceed with their expulsion.

The legislators expelled are S. Sivakumar (Mayilam), S. Sadasivam (Mettur), and S.P. Venkateswaran (Dharmapuri).

All three had earlier been placed under temporary suspension pending disciplinary proceedings.

The expulsion, which takes effect from January 12, applies to their primary membership as well as all organisational positions held by them within the PMK.

The statement further said that the party leadership has issued clear instructions to its cadres and office-bearers not to maintain any form of party-related contact with the expelled legislators. This includes participation in political programmes, organisational activities, or any coordination in the name of the PMK.

The development underscores the deepening internal rift within the Vanniyar-dominated party, which has witnessed factionalism in recent years.

In a parallel move reflecting the ongoing split, the rival faction led by Anbumani Ramadoss had earlier expelled G.K. Mani, the Pennagaram MLA, and R. Arul, the Salem (West) MLA.

With the Assembly elections approaching, the expulsions are expected to have significant political implications in northern Tamil Nadu, where the PMK traditionally commands considerable influence.