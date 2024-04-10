PM Modi visits TN 7 times in 2 months; holds roadshow in Chennai

With the BJP aiming to make a significant inroad in the country's southern states - traditionally considered a 'grey patch' for the party - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 9, visited Tamil Nadu for the seventh time in two months.
PM Modi, who is on a whirlwind campaign trail, held a 2.5 km roadshow in the state on Tuesday, that got a rousing reception with thousands of people lining up on both sides of the road, raising slogans in support of the BJP, and PM Modi, while showering flower petals on his convoy.
PM Modi, during the roadshow, was accompanied by Tamil Nadu unit BJP president and party's Coimbatore candidate, K Annamalai; party's Chennai South candidate, Tamilisai Soundararajan; Chennai North candidate, RC Paul Kanagaraj and Chennai Central nominee, Vinoj P Selvam.
The roadshow, held in Chennai's Thyagaraya Nagar area, holds significance in the backdrop of the BJP's intensified efforts to register a convincing performance in 39 Lok Sabha seats of Tamil Nadu. PM Modi's latest programme in Chennai was also held amid the party raising the Katchatheevu Island matter, where he criticised the erstwhile Congress regime for "giving away" Katchatheevu Island to Sri Lanka.
Meanwhile, during the rally, PM Modi was seen holding a cutout of Lotus -- the BJP's election symbol, and waving towards the people as the convoy passed. People who had gathered looked excited with many of them clicking pictures of PM Modi. PM Modi is scheduled to leave for Vellore, Coimbatore and Pollachi on Wednesday, April 10.
PM Modi has repeatedly mentioned that Tamil Nadu's development reflects the development of the nation. It was only last month that while addressing a public gathering in Salem, the PM urged the people of the state to ensure a decisive victory for the NDA and emphasised the importance of NDA securing over 400 seats for the development of Tamil Nadu and the nation.
Ensuring that BJP's focus remains intact on South India, PM Modi then interacted with BJP cadres from Tamil Nadu via NaMo App on March 29, underscoring the importance of booth-level efficiency and grassroots engagement in winning elections.
Earlier in January, while announcing development projects worth more than Rs 20,000 crore in Tiruchirappalli, PM Modi had specifically mentioned his government's intense focus on Tamil Nadu, saying that more than 40 Union Ministers from the Central government have toured the state more than 400 times in the past year.
"India will progress with the progress of Tamil Nadu," he stated.