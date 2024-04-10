PM Modi visits TN 7 times in 2 months; holds roadshow in Chennai

With the BJP aiming to make a significant inroad in the country's southern states - traditionally considered a 'grey patch' for the party - Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, April 9, visited Tamil Nadu for the seventh time in two months.

PM Modi, who is on a whirlwind campaign trail, held a 2.5 km roadshow in the state on Tuesday, that got a rousing reception with thousands of people lining up on both sides of the road, raising slogans in support of the BJP, and PM Modi, while showering flower petals on his convoy.

PM Modi, during the roadshow, was accompanied by Tamil Nadu unit BJP president and party's Coimbatore candidate, K Annamalai; party's Chennai South candidate, Tamilisai Soundararajan; Chennai North candidate, RC Paul Kanagaraj and Chennai Central nominee, Vinoj P Selvam.