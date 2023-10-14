PM Modi launches ferry services between Nagapattinam and Sri Lanka

Ferry services between Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam Kankesanthurai in Sri Lanka were launched on Saturday, October 14, by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. On October 12, the Nagapattinam Shipping Harbour announced that they are introducing a special fare of Rs 2,800 (Rs 2,375 and an 18% tax), as a promotional offer for passengers taking the ferry on October 14.

Speaking at the launch via video conference, the Prime Minister said, "India and Sri Lanka are embarking on a new chapter in diplomatic and economic relations. The ferry service brings alive all historical and cultural connections. Partnership for progress and development is one of the strongest pillars of India - Sri Lanka bilateral relationship.”

During the recent visit of Sri Lankan president Ranil Wickremesinghe, Modi informed that a vision document was jointly adopted for an economic partnership with the central theme of connectivity. "Connectivity is not only about bringing two cities closer. It also brings our countries closer, our people closer and our hearts closer", Modi said.