PM Modi inaugurates Trichy airport’s new terminus, flag off several projects in TN

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, January 2, inaugurated the newly constructed terminal 2 of the international airport in Trichy. The terminal is said to have been constructed at a cost of Rs 1100 crores and is expected to serve 44 lakh passengers every year. Parts of the airport’s outer facade and interiors have been inspired by Tamil temple architecture. At the inauguration PM Modi also flagged off multiple developmental projects worth Rs 19,850 crores in Tamil Nadu, and projects worth Rs 110 crores in Lakshadweep.

Speaking at the inaugural event, Modi wished everyone present for the New Year and said, “It is my privilege that my first public programme in 2024 is happening in Tamil Nadu. Today developmental projects worth Rs 20,000 crores will strengthen Tamil Nadu’s progress. I congratulate you for these projects spanning roadways, railways, ports, airports, energy and petroleum pipelines. Many of these projects will improve ease of travel and create thousands of employment opportunities.”

The Prime Minister also announced providing relief to the flood-affected districts in the state. “ The last few weeks of 2023 were difficult for many people in Tamil Nadu. We lost many of our citizens due to the rains. There has also been significant loss of property. I was deeply moved by the condition of the affected families. The central government stands with the people of Tamil Nadu in this time of crisis. We are providing every possible support to the state government.”