PM Modi inaugurates Khelo India Youth Games in Chennai

The 13th Khelo India Youth Games was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Chennai on Friday, January 19. Modi reportedly placed the torch handed by two athletes on the cauldron, marking the inauguration of the Khelo India games. Also present were Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin, Governor RN Ravi, and Union Minister for Sports Anurag Thakur.

The Prime Minister’s social media platform X account carried several pictures and videos from the event. He wrote, “It is a matter of great joy that Khelo India Youth Games are being held in the beautiful city of Chennai. These games will help nurture young sporting talent.”