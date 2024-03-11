'PM Modi failed to fulfill promises made ten years ago': CM Stalin

Stalin said that in Tamil Nadu, the alliance led by the DMK had completed seat-sharing with its alliance partners including the Congress, the CPI-M, the CPI, the VCK, the MDMK, the IUML, and the KNMDK (the last which would be contesting on the DMK symbol) and that his party would contest 21 of the state's 39 Lok Sabha constituencies.

He also said that MNM founder and actor Kamal Haasan had joined the DMK alliance and would campaign for its candidates. Kamal Haasan will be allotted a Rajya Sabha seat in 2025, he added. The DMK chief, in a diplomatic manner, noted that it was not his DMK that was giving seats to alliance partners, but all the parties in the alliance sat together and took decisions unanimously on seat-sharing.

"We are united by the single-minded pursuit of defeating the BJP and the same sentiments would pave the way for victory in 39 seats," he said.