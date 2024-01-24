Plumber dies while repairing sump motor in wastewater tank in Avadi

A 48-year-old plumber died on January 23 due to asphyxiation after he fell into a tank, which allegedly collects wastewater from the kitchen and bathroom, in Avadi near Chennai while he was trying to fix the sump motor inside it.
The deceased was identified as Suresh, a resident of Chozhapuram in Tiruvallur district. Suresh and his friend Ramesh (49) went to Aravind Akshayam apartment on Natesan Road in Thirumullaivoyal locality in Avadi to repair the sump motor that was fixed inside the tank. While Ramesh went to purchase the materials required, Suresh started to repair the sump motor without any safety measures and tried to fix it inside the tank. He was asphyxiated and fell into the tank.
Later, Ramesh tried to rescue him but was also suffocated by the gas emanating from the tank. Residents of the apartment alerted the police and Avadi fire and rescue service personnel. The duo were taken to Kilpauk Government Hospital. Suresh was declared dead by the doctors and Ramesh has been put under medical observation. Ramesh and Suresh are from non-Dalit communities.
According to reports, the Aravind Akshayam apartment has three tanks– The septic tank, a potable water tank, and a tank that collects wastewater from the kitchen and bathroom. The duo was repairing the third tank but it is unknown whether it was connected to the septic tank. Thirumullaivoyal police booked a case under section 174 Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) and are conducting an inquiry with Rajesh, the contractor who brought both of them to work in the tank.