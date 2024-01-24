Plumber dies while repairing sump motor in wastewater tank in Avadi

A 48-year-old plumber died on January 23 due to asphyxiation after he fell into a tank, which allegedly collects wastewater from the kitchen and bathroom, in Avadi near Chennai while he was trying to fix the sump motor inside it.

The deceased was identified as Suresh, a resident of Chozhapuram in Tiruvallur district. Suresh and his friend Ramesh (49) went to Aravind Akshayam apartment on Natesan Road in Thirumullaivoyal locality in Avadi to repair the sump motor that was fixed inside the tank. While Ramesh went to purchase the materials required, Suresh started to repair the sump motor without any safety measures and tried to fix it inside the tank. He was asphyxiated and fell into the tank.