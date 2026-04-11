Piyush Goyal says Vijay may not become MLA, says he is ‘out of touch with reality’

Union Minister and Tamil Nadu election in-charge Piyush Goyal on Friday, April 10, said actor-turned-politician Vijay may not even become an MLA, saying that he is “out of touch with reality” and lacks an understanding of the state’s politics, culture, and public sentiment.

Speaking after meeting industrialists in Tiruppur, the Minister said Vijay’s party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), could split votes but is unlikely to win more than a few seats.

While acknowledging Vijay’s popularity, Goyal said electoral success requires grassroots work and experience in governance. “It is natural for people to be attracted to actors, but governing is the job of experienced administrators,” he said, adding that several film personalities have failed to make a mark in politics, according to The Hindu .

The Union Minister expressed confidence that the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK)- Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alliance would form the government in Tamil Nadu, with Edappadi K Palaniswami as Chief Minister. He said the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) constituents in the state are united, unlike their opponents, and are well-positioned to win, Times of India reported .

Criticising the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government, Goyal alleged a failure on the law-and-order front and said the NDA’s priority would be to restore order, ensure corruption-free governance, attract investments, and create jobs.

Vijay’s TVK is making its debut with the upcoming state Assembly polls. The party is contesting the elections without any alliance. The actor had earlier announced that he will solely concentrate on politics following the completion of his film Jana Nayagan.

The actor-politician is contesting from two constituencies – Perambur and Trichy East.