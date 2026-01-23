Piyush Goyal demands Udhayanidhi Stalin’s removal over Sanatana Dharma remarks

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday, January 22 called for the removal of Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin over his comments on Sanatana Dharma.

During a press meet, Piyush alleged that the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) government was corrupt and had caused harm to Tamil Nadu and its people. He claimed that sections including women, labourers and farmers would ensure the party’s defeat, accusing the government of prioritising family rule and corruption over welfare and development.

Referring to Udhayanidhi Stalin’s earlier remarks, Piyush said he opposed the deputy chief minister’s comparison of Sanatana Dharma to diseases such as dengue and malaria, which he said should be abolished. He described the comments as divisive and harmful to social harmony, and demanded Udhayanidhi Stalin’s removal from the state cabinet and action against him.

Piyush also cited a recent High Court ruling in a case involving BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, in which the court quashed an FIR filed over his criticism of Udhayanidhi Stalin’s remarks and described the deputy chief minister’s comments as hate speech.

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin at a conference in September 2023, argued that Sanatan Dharma should not merely be opposed but eliminated, likening it to diseases such as dengue and COVID. His comments triggered sharp political reactions, including a social media post by BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya, who described the remarks as a call for genocide against followers of Sanatan Dharma. Following a complaint by a DMK-affiliated advocate in Tiruchy, the Tiruchy City Crime Branch registered an FIR against Malviya under multiple provisions of the Indian Penal Code, accusing him of promoting enmity and distorting the minister’s speech.

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court examined both Malviya’s post and the context of Udhayanidhi’s original speech. The court underscored the importance of assessing the minister’s remarks before determining the nature of the response, noting that the language used in the speech carried serious implications. The High Court set aside the criminal case against Amit Malviya, saying that questioning or criticising a speech that amounts to hate speech cannot be treated as a crime.

Speaking about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit on January 23, Piyush said it would mobilise public support and strengthen the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), led by the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). He said an NDA victory would ensure development, infrastructure growth and progress for various sections of society in Tamil Nadu.