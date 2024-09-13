Parts of Chennai suffer power outage due to fire accident at substation

Several parts of Chennai suffered power outage on Thursday night, September 12, due to a fire accident at the Manali substation in North Chennai. The power is yet to be restored in many parts.

The areas which suffered the power disruption include Velachery, Besant Nagar, Thiruvamiyur, T Nagar, Kodambakkam, Vadapalani, Adyar, Perambur, RA Puram, Mylapore, Pulianthope among other neigbouring areas.

The affected residents took to social media urging authorities to immediately address the crisis.

According to Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO), the substation caught on fire due to sequential faults on both feeders at the Manali substation impacting power supply to Chennai. Fire personnel were deployed to put out the fire and authorities immediately tried to restore the power.

TANGEDCO said that they tried rerouting power through alternate pathways and restoring supply in a phased manner.

The crisis particularly affected parts of South Chennai. Responding to it, South Chennai MP Thamizhachi Thangapandian said that the power disruption was a “matter of concern.”

The MP said that she spoke to the authorities who assured prompt action to restore the power. “​​Dear South Chennaites, The power outage & blackout is a matter of concern. I spoke to TANGEDCO officials just now and they are working to restore power at the earliest. Please be patient and vigilant. Will update as soon as possible,” she wrote on X.