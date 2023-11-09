Part-time teachers in TN yet to receive pay hike promised ahead of Deepavali

The 12,000 odd part-time teachers have been waiting for the GO hiking their salaries from Rs 10,000 to Rs 12,500 ever since the announcement. Anbil Mahesh had also promised that they would be provided medical insurance coverage worth Rs 10 lakh per year.

Jesu Raj, president of the Thamizhaga Part-Time Special Teachers Association, said that he was disappointed with the government. “We demanded Rs 25,000 as a basic salary for teachers. We had also requested the government to regularise the employment and make them full-time teachers. But the government announcement was only about hiking the salary by Rs 2500,” he said.

The part-time teachers association had staged a hunger strike to register their protest for 10 days from October 25 in front of the Directorate of Public Instruction (DPI) in Chennai. The teachers withdrew the protest based on the promise made by the minister.