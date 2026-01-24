Palaniswami slams DMK at NDA rally, says 'right moment has arrived'

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Launching a sharp political attack on the ruling DMK, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami, on Friday, January 23, declared that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) had reached the "right moment, right place and right leadership" to reclaim power in Tamil Nadu. Speaking at the NDA's election campaign rally at Madurantakam near Chennai, Palaniswami exuded confidence and predicted a decisive victory for the alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections.

The rally, which marked the formal launch of the NDA’s campaign in the state, was attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whose presence added considerable political weight to the event. Senior alliance leaders, including PMK leader Anbumani Ramadoss, AMMK general secretary TTV Dhinakaran, Tamil Maanila Congress (Moopanar) president GK Vasan and other NDA constituents, also shared the stage.

Referring to the Prime Minister's arrival, Palaniswami used a symbolic metaphor, saying: “When Prime Minister Modi set foot on this land, even nature responded and the sun hid itself. When we stand together with the right people, at the right time, victory is assured. That moment has arrived now.”

Targeting the DMK government and Chief Minister MK Stalin, Palaniswami alleged that the past four-and-a-half years had brought only suffering to the people. “What has Stalin given Tamil Nadu other than hardship? Is it fair to exploit eight crore people for the survival of one family?” he asked, accusing the Karunanidhi family of looting the state and promoting dynastic politics.

Claiming that corruption was the DMK government’s only achievement, the AIADMK leader said the ruling party had elevated Udhayanidhi Stalin to key positions of power without merit. Describing the forthcoming election as the DMK’s “last”, Palaniswami said that the NDA would defeat the ruling party decisively and form the next government by winning 210 seats.

Highlighting the AIADMK’s tenure in power, Palaniswami said Tamil Nadu had benefited immensely from a cooperative relationship with the Centre. He cited approvals for major infrastructure projects, including new bridges, national highways, Chennai Metro Rail Phase II, and Central funding worth Rs 63,000 crore. He also referred to key irrigation and water projects, stating that the Centre extended full support during the AIADMK regime.

“Tamil Nadu developed rapidly when the AIADMK was in power because we worked in coordination with the Union government. That development will return once again,” Palaniswami said, setting the tone for an aggressive NDA campaign in the run-up to the elections.