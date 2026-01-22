Over 130 Olive Ridley turtles found dead along Chennai coast

Follow TNM’s WhatsApp channel for news updates and story links.

Over 130 Olive Ridley turtles have been found dead along the Chennai coastline since the start of the nesting season, raising serious concerns over the continued use of squid nets and increasing plastic pollution in the sea.

At the beginning of the nesting season in early December, at least 10 turtles were found dead along the stretch between Lighthouse Beach and Besant Nagar.

The Olive Ridley is a species of sea turtle found primarily in the Pacific and Indian Oceans and is classified as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN). Olive Ridleys typically arrive along the southern Indian coast between November and December and begin nesting in January. In recent years, however, a growing number of turtles have been found dead along the Chennai coast, triggering alarm among conservationists.

According to a Times of India report , more than 130 dead turtles have been documented since December 15. Entanglement in squid nets used for night fishing has been cited as the primary cause. These tightly woven nets can trap turtles, preventing them from surfacing to breathe and ultimately leading to suffocation.

The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC), meanwhile, has attributed the deaths largely to plastic pollution. “86% of sea turtle species are endangered due to plastic pollution. Critically endangered leatherback sea turtles often mistake plastic bags for jellyfish, their primary food source,” the corporation said.